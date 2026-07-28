DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Tom Holland says playing Spider-Man has been a gift of his life

Tom Holland says playing Spider-Man has been a gift of his life

Tom Holland returns as Spider-Man for 4th time with “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”

article_Author
PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 12:19 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cast member Tom Holland attends the world premiere for the film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" in Los Angeles in California in US on Monday. Image credit/Reuters
Advertisement

Tom Holland is returning as the Spider-Man for a fourth time with “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and the actor hopes that he will get to have more adventures as the web casting superhero.

Advertisement

The new movie is set four years after the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” where Peter requested Dr Strange to make his identity as Spider-Man a secret again and erase him from everyone’s memory, including his girlfriend MJ and best friend Ned.

Advertisement

“There’s a family here at Marvel and Sony. We’ve been making these movies for 10 years and we’re all really good friends and we all still really love working with together and there’s a shorthand, there’s a collaboration, there is a shared love for this character that is Peter Parker. When we all get together, it always feels like something magical happens, and to get to do it time and time again is something that will never really sink in for me. It still feels like this is my first-ever premiere for this character. It has been the gift of my life,” Holland told the Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

Asked about his future as the superhero, Holland said, “I will do it for as long as they’ll have me. So if this movie does good, I guess we’ll see!”

“Brand New Day” is expected to be one of the biggest movies of the year and comes close on the heels of another blockbuster starring Holland, Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey”. Holland plays Telemachus in the movie with Zendaya playing Athena. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” releases on Friday.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts