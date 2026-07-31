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Home / Entertainment / Tom Holland, Zendaya’s ‘Spider-Man' earns Rs 72.44 crore at box office

Tom Holland, Zendaya’s ‘Spider-Man' earns Rs 72.44 crore at box office

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” picks up four years after the events of 2021’s “No Way Home”

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:57 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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A scene from "Spider-Man: Brand New Day". Image credit/AP/PTI
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Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has earned over Rs 70 crore on the opening day at the domestic box office.

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The film, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, released in India on Thursday in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in both 2D and 3D, a day ahead of the global release.

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It features Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Sadie Sink.

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According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 72.44 crore gross at the domestic box office.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” picks up four years after the events of 2021’s “No Way Home”, with Peter Parker living in isolation, having erased himself from the memories of everyone he loves.

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The film follows him as he faces a new and powerful threat while grappling with a surprising physical evolution triggered by the demands of his crime-fighting life.

“Brand New Day” is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

It also features Mark Ruffalo as Bruce aka The Hulk, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Michael Mando as Scorpion.

Besides “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”, Holland and Zendaya have recently collaborated on “The Odyssey”. The film is directed by Christopher Nolan and revolves around the Greek King Odysseus on a perilous 10-year journey after the Trojan War.

It has already earned over USD 700 million at the global box office.

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