Tommy Hilfiger brings NYFW home to the Plaza

Tommy Hilfiger made a colourful return to New York Fashion Week on Thursday, presenting his Spring/Summer 2027 collection at one of Manhattan’s most iconic addresses — the Plaza Hotel.

The 75-year-old designer. Hilfiger lived in a penthouse at the hotel with his wife for more than a decade, making the grand venue more than just a backdrop for his comeback to the New York runway.

Advertisement

Model Gigi Hadid opened the show in a relaxed, sharply tailored look, pairing loose red trousers and a tan jacket with a navy bucket hat. Her appearance set the tone for a collection that played with the familiar codes of American prep while giving them a younger, more relaxed edge.

Advertisement

Oversized polo shirts, plaid bucket hats and Hilfiger’s signature red-and-navy palette were mixed with brighter shades and eye-catching patterns. Yellow trousers and flowing silk pieces added flashes of colour to the otherwise distinctly preppy wardrobe.

Advertisement

Hilfiger’s central idea was to revisit the classics that built his brand and reinterpret them for a new generation. The collection reflects the label’s current “Prep Made Current” approach, which takes traditional American style and updates it for Gen Z.

The show also carried a distinctly New York soundtrack. Violinists performed hip-hop classics, including Jay-Z’s Empire State of Mind, before singer Slayyyter took over with a live performance. The front row was equally star-studded, with Kate Moss, Camila Cabello, Jisoo, Patrick Schwarzenegger and New York Knicks players Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart among the guests.

Hilfiger’s USP is his ability to take recognisable American preppy staples — polos, tailoring, red, navy and sporty details — and make them feel youthful and relevant without losing the identity of the Tommy Hilfiger brand.