DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Tommy Hilfiger brings NYFW home to the Plaza

Tommy Hilfiger brings NYFW home to the Plaza

article_Author
Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:47 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2027 Tommy Hilfiger collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City, September 10, 2026. REUTERS/David ‘Dee’ Delgado
Advertisement

Tommy Hilfiger made a colourful return to New York Fashion Week on Thursday, presenting his Spring/Summer 2027 collection at one of Manhattan’s most iconic addresses — the Plaza Hotel.

The 75-year-old designer. Hilfiger lived in a penthouse at the hotel with his wife for more than a decade, making the grand venue more than just a backdrop for his comeback to the New York runway.

Advertisement

Model Gigi Hadid opened the show in a relaxed, sharply tailored look, pairing loose red trousers and a tan jacket with a navy bucket hat. Her appearance set the tone for a collection that played with the familiar codes of American prep while giving them a younger, more relaxed edge.

Advertisement

Oversized polo shirts, plaid bucket hats and Hilfiger’s signature red-and-navy palette were mixed with brighter shades and eye-catching patterns. Yellow trousers and flowing silk pieces added flashes of colour to the otherwise distinctly preppy wardrobe.

Romeo Beckham presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2027 Tommy Hilfiger collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City, September 10, 2026. REUTERS/David ‘Dee’ Delgado

Advertisement

Hilfiger’s central idea was to revisit the classics that built his brand and reinterpret them for a new generation. The collection reflects the label’s current “Prep Made Current” approach, which takes traditional American style and updates it for Gen Z.

The show also carried a distinctly New York soundtrack. Violinists performed hip-hop classics, including Jay-Z’s Empire State of Mind, before singer Slayyyter took over with a live performance. The front row was equally star-studded, with Kate Moss, Camila Cabello, Jisoo, Patrick Schwarzenegger and New York Knicks players Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart among the guests.

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2027 Tommy Hilfiger collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City, September 10, 2026. REUTERS/David ‘Dee’ Delgado

Hilfiger’s USP is his ability to take recognisable American preppy staples — polos, tailoring, red, navy and sporty details — and make them feel youthful and relevant without losing the identity of the Tommy Hilfiger brand.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts