Toni Collette talks about her role in The Power

Prime Video’s drama series The Power, released recently, is an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman. In the series, through a turn of events four teenagers are mysteriously granted ‘electrifying’ superpowers, which result in horrifying, and violent after-effects, including disruption of power dynamics in the state. Actress Toni Collete, who plays the role of Seattle’s mayor in the series, is responsible for preserving equality and balancing the power dynamics.
The Academy-Award-nominated actress said, “Margot is a grounded, honest, and intelligent woman. She is a seeker of truth in uncertain times of change. She digs deep and does the right thing.”
Other cast members include John Leguizamo, Auli’i Cravalho, Toheeb Jimoh, Josh Charles, Eddie Marsan, Ria Zmitrowicz, Zrinka Cvitesic, among others.
