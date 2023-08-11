Too much to handle

Rajinikanth fans were seen cheering for the superstar during his whistle-worthy entry scene in the film Jailer, which lead to pausing the movie in a theatre in Mumbai.
A video was captured on X, formerly called Twitter, by a fan who was present at the theatre and displayed a short clip of how the movie was suddenly paused in the hall as everyone suddenly stood up and started cheering out loud and clapping.
Just the stylish entry of the 72-year-old on screen caused the theatre in a big screen in Sion, Mumbai to pause it. This marks a rare occurrence because while in Tamil speaking areas of India, particularly Chennai or Madurai this is a known phenomenon, Rajinikanth though loved across all of India, and is considered the master of swag has never received this level of appreciation.
After that, the hall went silent as Rajnikanth’s character Tiger Muthuvel Pandian started to speak before he suddenly begins his killing spree.
