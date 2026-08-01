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Home / Entertainment / Toxic trailer to release on August 8, new posters of Yash and Kiara Advani unveiled

Toxic trailer to release on August 8, new posters of Yash and Kiara Advani unveiled

The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, hits theatres worldwide on August 26

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 07:20 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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The trailer for Toxic will premiere worldwide on August 8, the makers announced on Saturday, alongside a fresh poster of lead actor Yash.

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Sharing the update on Instagram, Yash wrote, "The countdown has begun...#ToxicTrailer on 08-08-2026. #Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026." The poster accompanying the post showed him standing in the rain with a machine gun in hand and a cigar in his mouth.

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A day earlier, the team had released a poster of Kiara Advani as her character Nadia to mark her birthday, featuring a close-up of the actor in a red outfit holding a red sakura hand fan. The caption read, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our Nadia - @kiaraaliaadvani –Team #Toxic."

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The film's first look had been released on January 8, coinciding with Yash's birthday. The clip opened with the actor in an intimate moment with a woman inside a car before cutting to him gunning down several men at a cemetery. The teaser triggered backlash online, with some calling it "indecent," and drew complaints from a Christian body and a state women's commission, along with an FIR against the makers.

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Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Shot in Kannada and English, the film will release in dubbed Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions.

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