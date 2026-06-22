‘Toy Story 5’ records highest weekend opening in franchise
Film ranks as second-highest animated opening in Hollywood history after ‘Incredibles 2’
The fifth installment in the “Toy Story” franchise has turned to be the highest first weekend grosser as it earned over USD 300 million at the global box office.
The film is directed by Andrew Stanton, with McKenna Harris serving as the co-director. It released on June 19.
According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the film earned USD 312 million at the global box office. It ranks as the second-highest animated opening weekend in Hollywood history, behind 2018’s “Incredibles 2”.
The film featured Tom Hanks in the role of Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack as Jessie, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, and John Ratzenberger as Hamm.
The first film released in 1995 and revolved around Sheriff Woody, a pull-string cowboy doll, whose status as his owner Andy’s favourite toy is threatened by the arrival of Buzz Lightyear, a flashy, arrogant space ranger who initially thinks he is a real hero.
It was followed by releases in 1999, 2010 and 2019.