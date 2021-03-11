Trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha to be launched on IPL Finale

Trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha to be launched on IPL Finale

On May 29, all the cricket and cinema enthusiasts will have a treat as the trailer of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha will be launched on the day of IPL finale!

A source close to the development says, “When it’s Aamir Khan, it has to be grand. The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha will be launched on May 29, the day of the IPL finale. Cashing in on the IPL fervour, the makers of the Aamir Khan-starrer has consciously decided to launch the trailer of their film, much to the surprise of the fans of cinema and cricket.”

The source adds, “It is the first time in the history of marketing and advertising world that the audience is going to witness a promotional asset launch during such a big live cricket ceremony. The trailer will stream live on television on Star Sports during the second strategic timeout of the finale match to be held on May 29. ”

