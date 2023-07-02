Trailer of Original Tamil series, Sweet Kaaram Coffee, launched

Created by Reshma Ghatala and produced by Lion Tooth Studios Pvt Ltd, Sweet Kaaram Coffee is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu and Swati Raghuraaman and stars Lakshmi, Madhooand Santhy.

“It is the first time that I am directing a show with two other directors and a show-runner. Despite having three different directors directing different sets of episodes, we were all completely aligned with how the story journeys along with the characters through the series,” says director of episodes one and eight, Bejoy Nambiar.

Directing episodes five, six, and seven, Krishna Marimuthu says, “The story was everything for me. Right from the start to the very end, writer and show-runner Reshma Ghatala’s five-minute phone narration about a grandmother of a household on a road trip with her daughter-in-law and granddaughter just made me want to be a part of this journey.”

“Sweet Kaaram Coffee is about a family encountering big changes in their lives. As people evolve, relationships and the family too must evolve. Some dive into change with gusto, some drum up the courage for it slowly, while some others go in screaming and fighting,” says Swathi Raghuraaman, director of episodes two, three, and four.

Making her streaming debut, Lakshmi says, “I have had a long and illustrious career that spans many decades, but making my streaming debut with Sweet Kaaram Coffee will definitely be special. Free-spirited, free-willed, and free to speak your mind is how we all must live our lives, and my character, Sundari, represents all of that in the best possible form.”

Playing the role of the locus that binds the story, the characters, and the home together, Madhoo said, “Kaveri is a responsible homemaker who loves her family more than anything and takes care of everyone, but somewhere along the way she loses herself.”

“Sweet Kaaram Coffee invites the audience to join three unique, interesting characters—a young woman, her mother, and her grandmother—as they embark on a trip across the country. Each woman is on a journey of self-discovery, and in the process of finding themselves over the course of their adventures, they also establish a camaraderie that promises a lifetime of solace and support,” says Santhy, who plays Niveditha, the youngest of the three protagonists.