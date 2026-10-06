DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Trailer of Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's film Tu Hai Meri Kiran unveiled

Trailer of Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's film Tu Hai Meri Kiran unveiled

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:34 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Star couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will soon be sharing screen space in a new film titled Tu Hai Meri Kiran.  On Tuesday, the trailer of their movie was unveiled.  Releasing in cinemas on 23rd October 2026, Tu Hai Meri Kiran blends elements of "unrequited desire with suspense, twists and thrills," as per the makers.

Talking about the film and her experience of playing the character, Sonakshi said, “Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a very different space for me, and that's what made it so exciting. What intrigued me most was the unsettling world the film creates, where an emotion can slowly become something far more intense and consuming. My character goes through a very unusual journey, and there are so many layers to her that I really enjoyed exploring. The film keeps you on the edge and makes you question the reality unfolding on screen. I'm looking forward to audiences stepping into this world and experiencing Tu Hai Meri Kiran in theatres.” Zaheer Iqbal also shared his experience working on the project.

Advertisement

He said, “Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a very special film for me. What drew me to the story was the way it explores one sided love and how an emotion that begins with intensity can take an unexpected turn. There is a strong sense of mystery and suspense throughout the film, which keeps you wondering what lies beneath the surface. I really enjoyed exploring the complexities of my character and discovering the different layers to him. Working with Sonakshi made the experience even more special. I'm looking forward to audiences discovering the world of Tu Hai Meri Kiran and experiencing its mystery, suspense and emotions on the big screen.” Tu Hai Meri Kiran is produced by Vishal Rana, Echelon Productions, and directed by Karan Rawal. (ANI)

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts