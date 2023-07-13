Trailer Of Wonka unveiled

The makers of the upcoming fantasy film Wonka have finally unveiled the film’s official trailer. Taking to Instagram, Warner Bros shared the trailer and captioned it, “Only in theaters December 15. #WonkaMovie.”The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter and Matt Lucas.
