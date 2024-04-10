Trailer out

ANI

Makers of the much-awaited animated mythological film Luv You Shankar, starring Shreyas Talpade and Tanisha Mukerji, have unveiled the official trailer. Luv You Shankar promises to weave a magical story of faith, friendship and adventure.

The film has been directed by Rajiv S. Ruia. It stars Shreyas Talpade, Tanishaa Mukerji, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Hemant Pandey and Mann Gandhi. Set against the backdrop of the sacred city of Banaras, the film revolves around the endearing bond between an eight-year-old boy and Lord Shiva.