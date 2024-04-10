Trailer out

Makers of the much-awaited animated mythological film Luv You Shankar, starring Shreyas Talpade and Tanisha Mukerji, have unveiled the official trailer. Luv You Shankar promises to weave a magical story of faith, friendship and adventure.
The film has been directed by Rajiv S. Ruia. It stars Shreyas Talpade, Tanishaa Mukerji, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Hemant Pandey and Mann Gandhi. Set against the backdrop of the sacred city of Banaras, the film revolves around the endearing bond between an eight-year-old boy and Lord Shiva.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Patanjali advertising case: Supreme Court raps Ramdev again, declines to accept apology
The apex court says it does not want to be generous; also co...
Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing of petition against Delhi HC order upholding his arrest
Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentioned Kejriwal’s petition befo...
AAP huddle at Kejriwal’s residence: Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal among top brass attend
The party will deliberate on Lok Sabha strategy in Kejriwal’...
Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Punjab's Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene
‘Let Union of India take necessary steps as such for repatri...
Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at high speed crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram
3 months back, 2 MBBS students had died due to overspeeding...