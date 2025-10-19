Travis Scott delivers a memorable debut performance in India 

American rapper Travis Scott delivered an energetic performance in Delhi, marking his much-awaited debut in India as part of the global Circus Maximus Tour.

Travis’ performance took place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, with thousands of fans gathering to witness the “Goosebumps” singer take over the stage. The crowd saw enthusiastic youngsters chanting Travis’ name hours before he showed up.

The evening kicked off with Canadian-Indian rapper NAV, who led the crowd with an opening set which included tracks like “Lemonade”, “Never Sleep” and “Turks”. The crowd lit up their flashlights, creating a sparkling stadium to accompany his performance of his hit song “Myself”.

The Grammy-nominated artist finally started his set at 8:30 with a crowd that chanted his name repeatedly hours before he even set foot on stage.

The concert gripped fans as Travis started his set for the concert, which supported his fourth and latest studio album “UTOPIA” (2023). “It’s my first time in Delhi, let’s show the world how Delhi pops,” Travis screamed from the stage.

His concert featured a high-octane setlist which had beloved songs such as “Goosebumps”, “Highest in the Room”, “I know?”, “Sicko Mode”, “90210”, “Butterfly Effect”, and “Type Sh*t” with each song building more anticipation in the crowd. The musician also pulled three fans from the crowd to accompany him on stage, one of whom included a man who held a humorous poster that read “Stormi for President” (Stormi is Travis’s daughter with Kylie Jenner).

The concert showcased stunning visuals that perfectly captured the spirit of Diwali, with Travis’s performance amplified by bursts of fireworks and blazing fire effects. Smoke filled the stadium as blue, red, and purple lights pulsed in sync, enhancing the psychedelic vibe that defines much of his music.

The anticipation of the crowd was the excitement associated with Travis’s performance of the song “FE!N”, which is one of the artist’s most popular songs. And when Travis finally performed the track, it became the highlight of the show as the audience’s energy peaked with many jumping and chanting every single word to the song. “FE!N” was then performed two more times, with the audience still asking for a repeat.

During his performance of “Drugs You Should Try It”, the audience in unison lit up the dark stadium with a sea of flashlights. Another crowd favourite included “Mamacita”. Travis was also joined by NAV for “Biebs in the Trap”, which was met with a roaring audience reaction.

The end of the concert saw Travis walking across the stadium near the barricades as the exhilarated fans rushed to get closer to the artist. Travis shook hands with many standing close to him and smiled, seeing some heartfelt, some witty and some humorous posters.

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the concert marked the beloved artist’s maiden venture in India, with the audience hoping for more in the future. The artist will once again light up the Delhi stadium on Sunday (October 19). His Indian tour will also include a performance in Mumbai on November 19 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.