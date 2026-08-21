Triptii Dimri turns up the glamour in her Very Sexy era

A confidence that doesn’t need to announce itself — it simply commands attention. That is where Triptii Dimri and Very Sexy find their common ground. Both represent a modern take on femininity: confident without being performative, glamorous without feeling overdone, and rooted in the freedom to express yourself on your own terms.

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For those who have admired Victoria Secret for long, Very Sexy, an enduring symbol of confidence, glamour and self-expression, came closer home on Thursday. Marking the next chapter of this iconic legacy in India, Victoria’s Secret has unveiled the new Very Sexy Collection, with brand ambassador Triptii Dimri leading the campaign and joining the brand to celebrate its launch at Victoria’s Secret, Ambience Mall.

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Leading the campaign in India, Triptii Dimri showcased the hero Very Sexy Shine Strap Push-Up Bra - a contemporary interpretation of one of Victoria’s Secret’s most iconic silhouettes. Featuring signature rhinestone logo straps and a flattering push-up design, the look captures the effortless sophistication and bold confidence that have defined the Very Sexy legacy for over two decades.

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For Dimri, the collection is as much about the feeling it inspires as the glamour it represents.

Commenting on the launch, the Animal actress said, “Very Sexy has always been synonymous with confidence and self-expression, and that's what makes this campaign so special to me. Every piece in the collection is designed to make you feel your most confident self, seamlessly blending glamour with everyday wearability. I'm delighted to be part of such an iconic collection and to introduce this exciting new chapter to women in India.”

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Originally introduced with the push-up bra that started it all, Very Sexy has become one of Victoria’s Secret’s most celebrated collections. This season, the collection evolves with refreshed signature silhouettes, including the Push-Up Bra, the statement Shine Strap Push-Up Bra and fashion-forward corsets that blend sculpting support with elevated design. The collection will be available in-store and online.