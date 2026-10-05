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Home / Entertainment / ‘Trophy aa gayi ghar’: Avinash Mishra dances with Eisha Singh as he celebrates Khatron ke Khiladi victory

‘Trophy aa gayi ghar’: Avinash Mishra dances with Eisha Singh as he celebrates Khatron ke Khiladi victory

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ANI
Updated At : 05:43 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Congratulatory wishes have been pouring in for actor Avinash Mishra, who was announced as the winner of the 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi on Sunday night.

However, the wish that has caught the most attention is from Avinash's close friend Eisha Singh.

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Eisha was also present at the grand finale. The moment Avinash lifted the trophy, he ran straight towards Eisha and gave her a warm hug. Eisha, who was visibly emotional, had tears in her eyes as she celebrated his big win.

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Eisha later congratulated Avinash on her Instagram Story. Sharing a picture with him, she wrote, “Maybe God's plan really was bigger...KKK 15 winner. So so proud of you. Brb, crying."

She also shared a cute video featuring the two of them dancing with joy and celebrating Avinash's victory. The heartwarming moments between the close friends have since won the internet's attention.

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"Trophy aa gayi ghar. Some victories are too personal...this one, exactly this one. I remember him telling me in the BB house that he had never won an award. Little did we know, two years down the line he'd be holding the winner's trophy Happy so sooo happyyyy...thank you Bhagwanji," She expressed.

The stunt-based reality show, which was off air last year, made its much-awaited return after a two-year gap. Hosted by action star Rohit Shetty, the season concluded with Avinash lifting the trophy, while Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani (Orry) finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

As Rohit Shetty announced Avinash as the winner was, it was an emotional moment, with the actor breaking down in tears.

Reflecting on his achievement, Avinash told Rohit Shetty that over the past decade he had been nominated for several characters and attended numerous award functions, but this was the first time he had actually won an award.

Avinash Mishra shared his winning moments on his Instagram handle, calling it a result of "never giving up." "10 years of the journey. 10 years of showing up. And today, I finally hold my first trophy. Maybe the real victory was never giving up on myself," wrote Avinash.

Shot against the stunning backdrop of Cape Town, Season 15 introduced the exciting ‘Champions vs. Challengers' format, bringing seasoned franchise veterans face-to-face with a new generation of contestants. —ANI

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