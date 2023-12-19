‘True love involves understanding,’ Sherleen Dutt

Sherleen Dutt says that when it comes to love, it is important to understand that it needs to be a two-way street. The actress adds that if both parties are not equally involved, then a relationship cannot work out.

“While it’s true that not every relationship works out and self-love is paramount. Acknowledging that everyone has a role in our lives, and there’s a reason for people coming and going, helps in finding peace. Efforts in relationships are vital, but it’s a two-way street. Patience is the key, but if one feels constantly drained, it’s important to evaluate the balance. True love involves reciprocity, understanding, and shared efforts. If it feels one-sided consistently, it might be time for introspection,” she says.

While friendships at work are easier, are they genuine? Asks Sherleen, adding, “In metropolitan areas, work-related companionship might seem practical, yet the depth of personal connections shouldn’t be sacrificed. Balancing professional and personal relationships is essential for a well-rounded life.”