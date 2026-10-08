‘Truly one of a kind’: Akshay Kumar, Madhavan, others mourn Nana Patekar’s death   

Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and several other cine personalities expressed shock at the sudden demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar and paid tributes to the acclaimed performer, remembering him for his distinctive screen presence and contribution to cinema.

Related news: Actor Nana Patekar dies at 76 after cardiac arrest at Goa residence

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Nana Patekar texted friend at 3.30 am saying he was unwell before death in Goa

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The 76-year-old actor, celebrated for his versatility and powerful screen presence, died at his Goa residence in the early hours of Thursday after suffering a heart attack. He was found unconscious at his apartment in Dona Paula, near Panaji, and was taken to a private hospital where he was declared dead.

Akshay, who famously worked with Patekar in the 2007 comedy blockbuster “Welcome” where the veteran actor’s character of don Uday Shetty earned him an ardent fanbase, said he was deeply saddened by the actor’s passing.

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“Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own,” Akshay wrote in a post on X.

“There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say,” said the actor, who last collaborated with Patekar for 2025’s “Housefull 5”.

Calling Patekar a “legend”, Madhavan said he was deeply moved and inspired by his performance in the 1991 critically-acclaimed movie film “Prahaar: The Final Attack”.

“A legend moves on. Thank you for the unforgettable moments in the Theatres, and the invaluable lessons to actors. I still remember exactly how moved and inspired I felt after watching ‘Prahaar’. There will be none other like you, sir. RIP,” Madhavan said on his Instagram Stories.

Kangana Ranaut said the news was particularly shocking because Patekar appeared to be in good health.

“Such a terrible and tragic news especially because Nana ji looked so fit and healthy. OM Shanti,” she wrote.

Actor Kiara Advani paid tribute to Patekar by sharing a photograph of him on her Instagram Stories.

Bhumi Pednekar also condoled Patekar’s death by posting, “Rest in peace sir. Om Shanti. Condolences to his family and all his fans.”

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra said he was “shocked” by the news. “This is unbelievable. Rest in peace, Nana Bhai,” he added.

Considered among Indian cinema’s most acclaimed actors, Patekar made his screen debut in “Gaman” (1978). His breakthrough came with “Parinda” (1989), which won him the National Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

His film credits also included movies such as “Angaar”, “Apaharan”, “Krantiveer”, “Agni Sakshi”, “Ab Tak Chhappan”, “Raajneeti” and the Marathi film “Natsamrat”. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013.