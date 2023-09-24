IANS

The singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has returned with a new season, featuring new singing talents from across the board. This time, contestant Albert Kabo Lepcha ends up winning the heart of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who praises him and calls his voice ‘truly romantic’.

Albert takes the stage of the reality show and sings his own original song Mere Soniya. This song impresses the roster of other judges — Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan and Anu Malik, along with host Aditya Narayan.

However, Madhuri Dixit, who was the guest star in the show is particularly taken back and goes on singing praises of the contestant for his originality and his voice.

Praising the contestant, the actress says, “Congratulations, Albert, on the wonderful opportunity to sing an original song. In such competitions, contestants perform to other singers’ songs giving it their personal touch.”

She adds, “But you have the chance to release an original and infuse your own unique personality into it. I’ve heard that you’re not a trained singer, but your voice is incredibly smooth, soft, and melodious — like silk — making it truly romantic.”

Albert, who hails from West Bengal, talking about the opportunity he was given, says, “It’s an amazing opportunity to record my first original song and I am very excited. I am deeply grateful to the judges of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for recognising my talent and giving me this opportunity.”

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa airs every Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.

#Bollywood