Home / Entertainment / ‘Tu Meri Main Tera…!’ Big B Turns Kartik–Ananya’s Film Title Into a Tongue Twister

Actors share fun BTS moment from Kaun Banega Crorepati sets

ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 04:13 PM Dec 21, 2025 IST
Kartik Aaryan. File.
Actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who are busy promoting their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, recently shared a fun behind-the-scenes clip from the sets of the popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The duo, who appeared on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan, posted a backstage video in which Big B is seen trying to say the film’s lengthy title. The name quickly turns into a tongue twister for the veteran actor, prompting him to practise it repeatedly, with Kartik and Ananya helping him get the pronunciation right. When Amitabh finally manages to say the full title correctly, the trio celebrate the moment with a loud “Yeah!”

Sharing the video, Kartik and Ananya captioned it: “Keh diya na! Bas!! Keh diya. 25th December #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri.”

Meanwhile, the trailer of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was released on Thursday. The three-minute-and-21-second trailer opens with a monologue by Kartik Aaryan on living in the present and not dwelling on the past, before introducing the characters played by Kartik and Ananya. Their love story begins during a holiday where they are asked to share a yacht.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, the romantic film also stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. It is slated for a December 25 theatrical release.

Kartik and Ananya were last seen together in the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

