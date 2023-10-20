Tujhpe Dil Haar Ke, a new song from the series Sultan Of Delhi, released

After winning the heart of the audience through the romantic Sufi Saaqiya and the classy jazz Ishq Ka Yeh Nasha (Tra La La), Disney+ Hotstar and Zee Music presents the romantic Tujhpe Dil Haar Ke from Sultan Of Delhi.

Bringing back the vintage era of the 60s and transporting us into the beautiful world, Milan Luthria leaves no stone unturned in giving audiences an incredible experience. With an ensemble of versatile artists the album includes singers such as Armaan Malik, Shreya Ghoshal and Anmol Malik, lyricist such as the debutant Milan Luthria and Kumaar and composers such as Anu Malik, Amaal Malik, Sangeet and Siddharth Haldipur.

Amaal said, “Creating music for Sultan Of Delhi was truly an enriching experience. There was so much to learn about that musical era and bring it to this show while keeping it fresh and unique. It’s always fun to work with Armaan and I love our jamming sessions. Also, to collaborate with Shreya Ghoshal yet again, who’s an icon in the music industry, was an absolute delight. What made the song even more special for me was that while I have worked with Armaan and Shreya individually, this was the first time that they both sang a duet. To work with Milan Luthria was on my checklist for a long time and I was thrilled at the opportunity to create something for a show like this.”

Shreya added, “Collaborating with Milan Luthria is always an incredible experience. We share a deep understanding and similar vision for a song and that helps us create magic together. Tujh Par Dil Haar Ke is a lovely romantic song and is sure to strike a chord with the audiences. It is always a delight to collaborate with talented musicians like Armaan and Amaal who are extremely dedicated and passionate towards their craft.”