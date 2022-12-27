Tunisha Sharma death: Forensic team visits TV show set, seizes actor’s clothes, other belongings

PTI

Mumbai, December 27

A team from a Forensic Science Laboratory here has visited the set of the television show in Maharashtra's Palghar district where actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead and seized various materials including a crepe bandage which she allegedly used to hang herself, a police official said on Tuesday.

The forensic team from the Kalina lab visited the set on Monday and also seized the clothes and jewellery which Sharma, 21, wore on Saturday, when she was found dead, he said.

The official said the police have seized Sharma's co-actor Sheezan Khan's mobile phone and clothes which he wore on the day of the incident.

The police have recorded the statements of 16 persons, including those who were present on the set on Saturday, he said.

Khan, 27, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly abetting the suicide of Sharma.

He has told investigators that his relationship with Sharma lasted for about three months as it didn't work out between them and also spoke about the age gap between the two, a Vasai police official said on Monday.

The official said there was nothing so far to point out that Khan and Sharma decided to break up against the backdrop of the Shraddha Walkar murder case in which her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala was arrested by the Delhi Police.

#Maharashtra #Mumbai