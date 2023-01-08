Tunisha Sharma's role will not be replaced in Alibaba…

The suicide of Tunisha Sharma on the sets of her show Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul left the nation in shock. She was said to be dating her co-star Sheezan Khan, who was accused of abetment to suicide.

As the lead pair is no more available, there were rumours that the show would go off-air. But the makers of the show will continue to air and they will not replace Tunisha’s role in the show, who played the titular role of Princess Marriam.

It will focus on new characters played by different actors till the bank of episodes run dry. The producers have already started looking for new actors, including a replacement for Sheezan, who is currently in police custody.

Reportedly Abhishek Nigam is being considered for the role of Ali Baba but the actor’s mother has denied the news.