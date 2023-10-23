Turning a narrator

Actress Pooja Gor has entered the captivating realm of audio series. She has embarked on this new journey in collaboration with Pocket FM, global audio series platform.

In this unique promo, Pooja doesn’t rely on her acting skills but rather on her narration. Her mesmerising voice takes centrestage as she introduces audiences to four phenomenal audio series — Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh, Secret Ameerzaada, Insta Millionaire, and Devil Se Shaadi.

Says Pooja, “As a medium, audio has been around in the entertainment space for a long time, although audio series is a new and exciting segment. I’m absolutely thrilled about my collaboration with Pocket FM for the special promo. In the age of OTT shows and movies, audio series are a refreshing change. In today’s busy world, we often talk a lot but forget to listen. Audio content is changing that. It encourages us to pay attention and understand better, instead of just talking nonstop. With our hectic lives and shorter attention spans, audio series are a great way to enjoy exciting stories while travelling or relaxing at home. I’ve had a deep connection with audio stories since my childhood. Now, I’m thrilled to share this wonderful audio experience with others through this unique collaboration.”