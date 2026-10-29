TV actors share how Karwa Chauth celebrations bring love and tradition to life

Karwa Chauth is a festival that celebrates love, faith, commitment and togetherness, holding a special place in Indian culture. Indian television has played a significant role in bringing these traditions to life on screen, allowing audiences to connect with the rituals and emotions through their favourite characters.

From the charm of traditional attire to the emotional moments shared between couples, these sequences often reflect the changing dynamics of relationships while keeping cultural values alive. As traditions evolve with time, television continues to offer a blend of cultural values and modern perspectives on love, trust and companionship.

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Importance of relationships: Niharika Chouksey

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I feel television shows play an important role in keeping our Indian traditions and cultural values alive. Festivals like Karwa Chauth are not just about following rituals but also about expressing love, faith and commitment in a relationship. As actors, when we perform these sequences, we get to portray emotions that many people connect with in their own lives. I believe such moments remind us of the importance of relationships, family and togetherness, which are an integral part of our culture.

Of tradition & emotion: Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni

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Karwa Chauth sequences have a special charm on Indian television because they bring together tradition, romance and emotions. I feel our shows do more than just depict festivals; they also highlight the values and feelings associated with them. The way a couple supports each other, waits for one another and expresses love during such moments makes the story more meaningful. These scenes often become memorable for viewers because they celebrate not just a festival but also the trust, dedication and companionship that form the foundation of a relationship.

Love & commitment: Adrija Roy

I feel it is important to present these traditions with a modern and balanced perspective, where love and commitment are mutual and respect is equal between partners. Television has the power to preserve our cultural roots while also reflecting how relationships are evolving with time. Ultimately, traditions become more meaningful when they are celebrated out of love and personal belief rather than obligation.

Emotional connect: Arraddhana R Sharma

Festivals like Karwa Chauth are not just about rituals; they represent love, faith, commitment and emotional bonding between couples. When these moments are portrayed on screen, they often create a strong emotional connection with the audience because viewers relate them to their own lives and relationships.

New experience: Shiwani Chakraborty

Television has always played a very important role in keeping our traditions and rituals alive. People are emotionally connected to television and their favourite characters, so when they see them celebrating festivals, they enjoy celebrating along with them. Karwa Chauth is one such festival, especially popular in Delhi and Punjab, where people celebrate it with great enthusiasm.

Being a Bengali, I wasn't very familiar with the festival initially, but as an actor, I have had the opportunity to celebrate Karwa Chauth in several shows. From wearing beautiful sarees and bangles to looking at the moon and breaking the fast, I have got to experience these traditions through my characters. I also love how things are changing today, with husbands fasting for their wives as well. It shows that love, trust and commitment go both ways. These celebrations bring our culture alive on screen, and I am always happy to be part of them. The love audiences give our characters makes these moments even more special. Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone!