TV artistes reflect on their mountain memories

As the world celebrates the serenity and splendour of the mountains on December 11, TV artistes open up about their love for the great outdoors, their most cherished hill adventures and the thrill that mountain getaways bring to their lives. These actors share how mountains help them unwind, reconnect, and find inspiration beyond the hustle of city life.

Advertisement

Chai amid clouds

Advertisement

Paras Arora

Advertisement

Paras, who plays Jeetu in the show Gharwali Pedwali, says, “Mountains have a special place in my heart they make me feel alive, grounded and free all at once. I am a mountain person! Trekking, exploring new trails, and riding through winding roads give me unmatched joy. Last year, I explored Ooty, and it turned out to be one of the most peaceful yet thrilling trips of my life. Recently, I visited Himachal Pradesh on my bike. Riding through the mist-covered curves at sunrise, with cold air brushing my face and the scent of pine in the breeze, it felt surreal. There were stretches where the roads were steep and slippery, making the ride an adrenaline rush. But reaching the top, sipping chai with clouds floating below it was pure bliss. ”

Cool & calm

Advertisement

Sanjay Chaudhary

Sanjay Chaudhary, who plays Kamlesh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “I have always been fascinated by the hills. There is something so calming yet adventurous about the hills. Visiting Kufri recently was like ticking off a dream from my list! The snow-capped peaks, pine-scented breeze, and those small roadside tea stalls — it was pure joy. I also tried my hand at horse riding for the first time on a mountain trail, and though it was a bit scary at first, it turned into one of my best travel memories! Mountains, for me, are a reminder that life’s beauty lies in simple moments.”

Magical moments

Vidisha Srivastava

Vidisha, beloved as Anita Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “Trekking in the hills has always been my escape from routine. Earlier, I used to go on treks quite often, especially during the monsoon season the smell of rain-soaked earth, lush green trails, and the sound of waterfalls made the experience truly enchanting. One of my most thrilling memories was a monsoon trek in the Western Ghats, where the weather kept changing every few minutes. It was both challenging and magical! I love the unpredictability of the mountains. Whether it is a long nature walk or watching the clouds roll in from a cliffside café, the mountains always remind me how small yet connected we are to the world.”

Resetting the soul

Priyamvada Kant

Priyamvada Kant from the show Gharwali Pedwali shares, “Mountains have a way of instantly resetting my soul. There’s something about their silence, the vastness, and the clean, crisp air that makes me feel lighter and more alive. I’ve always been a mountain girl at heart and love trekking through pine-filled trails, waking up to chilly mornings, or getting lost in the rhythm of nature. One of my favourite memories is from a trip to Kodaikanal, where I hiked to a small cliff at dawn. As the first light touched the peaks, everything felt still, golden, and magical. For me, mountains aren’t just places to visit. They’re my comfort zone, my inspiration.”

Adventure playground

Aryan Prajapati

Aryan Prajapati from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan says, “Mountains are my favourite escape, they feel like a giant adventure playground! The air is fresher, the skies look bigger, and every turn feels like a new story waiting to happen. I still remember my trip to Mussoorie with my family; we woke up early to watch the sunrise, and the whole valley looked like it was glowing. I ran around clicking pictures, trying to capture that moment, but honestly, no camera can match the real view. I love the calmness, the greenery. ”