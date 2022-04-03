TV hosts Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiya welcome baby boy

Mumbai, April 3
Popular TV hosts Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya on Sunday announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy.
Limbachiya, 35, took to Instagram to share the news and posted a picture from their pregnancy photoshoot.
“It’s a boy!’ he captioned the picture.
Singh, 35, got married to Limbachiya in 2017. The couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in December last year.
The duo currently host two shows together, “Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan” and “Khatra Khatra Khatra”.
