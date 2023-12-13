TV judge Frank Caprio, famous for ‘Caught in Providence’, diagnosed with cancer

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 13

Popular TV judge Frank Caprio, known for the show ‘Caught in Providence’, recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Caprio took to Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news. Sharing an emotional video, Caprio said his birthday is one of the happiest days of the year for him. But his recent 87th birthday was a little different for him as he was not feeling well and underwent a medical examination. The report from the medical examination revealed that he is suffering from pancreatic cancer, which he called an “insidious form of cancer”.

In the video, Caprio said the he prays that God guides the thoughts and the hands of his doctors in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, in his treatment and that he is fully prepared to fight as hard as he can in this “long road”.

He requested the netizens to pray for him and believed that the power of prayer, along with the medical treatment, would be a powerful weapon to help him survive the cancer.

Reacting to the video, netizens shared their thoughts and prayers with Caprio during this difficult time.

A user wrote, “We adore you so much, you got this buddy.”

Another user wrote, “God hear our prayers heal this good man.”

“This got me tearing up, you are healed in Jesus name,” read another comment.

