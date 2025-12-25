TV stars reveal festive favourites

Christmas is that special time of the year when everything feels warmer, happier, and more emotional. From cosy nights to festive vibes, movies play a big role in setting the Christmas mood. Television celebrities also have their favourite Christmas films that they love watching annually. Here’s what some popular TV personalities have to say about the movies closest to their hearts:

Harleen Reikhi:

“My favourite Christmas movie is ‘The Noel Diary’. I really connected with the story because it’s gentle, emotional, and talks about healing, memories, and finding closure. It has a very calm, wintery feel, which instantly puts me in a festive mood. Films like these remind me to slow down, reflect and appreciate the little things in life, which is what Christmas means to me.”

Rinku Dhawan:

The Polar Express is one of my favourite Christmas movies… as it teaches us to have faith, trust and that miracles can happen.”

Shivangi Verma:

“My Christmas movie would be… well, it’s a competition between ‘Home Alone’ and ‘The Grinch’. These two are cult classics. I love ‘The Grinch’ because it shows the transformation of someone who initially dislikes Christmas to truly enjoying it. ‘Home Alone’ is one of the funniest films ever. Whether it’s Christmas or not, I watch it – it’s just a comfort movie for me.”

Simron Upadhyay:

“One of my favourite childhood Christmas memories is watching ‘Home Alone’. It feels special because it brings back pure childhood comfort, the excitement of Christmas, the warmth of home, and that carefree feeling. I love children, it’s funny, nostalgic and no matter how many times you watch it, it still feels like a hug from the past.”

Aalisha Panwar:

“One Christmas movie I really enjoy is ‘Last Christmas’. I like it because it’s not the typical sugary festive film. It has depth, emotion, and a beautiful message about love, loss, and finding yourself. The music, the winter setting and the way the story unfolds make it very real and touching for me. It stays with you even after the film ends.”

Aadesh Chaudhary:

“My favourite Christmas movie is ‘Die Hard’. A lot of people laugh when I say this, but for me, it’s a total Christmas classic. It’s entertaining, fast-paced and still has that festive backdrop running through it. I love how it breaks the usual Christmas-movie stereotype and proves that the festival can be celebrated in many moods, not just the mushy ones.”

Saniya Khera:

“My favourite Christmas movie is ‘Love Actually’. I love this film because it shows love in many small and beautiful ways. It feels warm, emotional, and truly captures the spirit of Christmas.”