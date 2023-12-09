Twice the fun

In the upcoming special mahasangam episode of Zee TV shows, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, Dr Shiv will be seen entering the hijacked plane to help Radha, Mohan and all the passengers from the terrorists.

Arjun Bijlani shared, “I am playing the role of Dr Shiv, and in the mahasangam episode I will be trying to help Radha, Mohan and the other passengers who are stuck in the hijacked plane. This is the second time Shabir, Neeharika and I are working together for a special episode, and, as always, it is great working with them. On screen we are shooting the high-voltage drama and intense scenes, but off the screen we all are having loads of fun on set. And surely, we are missing Nikki. I feel watching your beloved characters from two different shows coming together in one episode will be a great experience for all the viewers.”