Twitter account hacked

Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s Twitter account has been hacked. The actor took to Instagram to share the news. He wrote, “My Twitter account has been hacked! Please do not engage with anything that comes from my profile today, until the issue is resolved. Working towards a resolution. I will keep you posted. Thank you.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; dense fog reduces visibility
The mercury settles at a low of 2 degrees Celsius in Narnaul...
Flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to bad weather
Cold wave conditions and a dense fog are being witnessed all...
Delhi Police arrest urination incident accused from Bengaluru
Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior cit...
Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans
When Tina Singh's boys started riding bikes, they needed hel...
Sharad Pawar recalls how he used friend's aircraft to overcome Bal Thackeray's opposition to Marathi play 'Ghashiram Kotwal'
Says he used an industrialist friend's aircraft to get the c...