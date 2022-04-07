Twitter user wants Sonu Sood to donate chilled beer this summer, actor asks if he'd like 'bhujia' also

Chandigarh, April 7
‘Donate blankets in winters and chilled beer in summer’, Sonu Sood's fan tweets meme wanting the actor to do something on these lines.
The actor sharing the meme, which read, "Sardiyon me kambal daan karne walo, garmiyon me thandi beer nahi pilaoge (Those who distrubute blankets in winters, won't you serve us chilled beer in summers),” replied: "Beer ke saath bhujia chalega?"
बियर के साथ भुजिया चलेगा ? 🤣 https://t.co/SX3rEtoYgL— sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 6, 2022
Soon reactions started pouring in from other uses on Sonu's quirky response.
🤣🙏 देवता https://t.co/F9MxOzEev1— Nidhi Singh_SU (@nishabdBatein02) April 7, 2022
यही लोग जो बियर मांग रहे है— Akshay Kumar (@AkshayK21295185) April 7, 2022
बरसात का मौसम आने पर बोलेंगे
,, तुम्हारे हाथ के पकोड़े मिल जाते तो मजा आ जाता ,,😂😂😂 https://t.co/u26sqpTSR8
Quite a reasonable ask..😜💕😜 https://t.co/9xbdi3P76f— resul pookutty (@resulp) April 7, 2022
Process me he wait karo chacha https://t.co/5LHgIe6IN9— कोमल अग्रवाल (विश्व हिंदू युवा वाहिनी संघ) (@KomalAggrawal2) April 7, 2022
और साथ में पंजाबी तड़का भी😁 https://t.co/2SoQi0dJRN— Jago Yuva (@jagoyuva24) April 6, 2022
In the past two years, Sonu has helped end number of people amid Covid.
From arranging transportation to providing medical aid, the actor donned a good samaritan cape.
Sonu Sood will soon be seen in Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj, produced by Yash Raj Films'. Actor Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in the film. The film is set to release on June 3.
