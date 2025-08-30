DT
Two heartbreakers, one wedding...

ANI
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 30, 2025 IST
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
The makers of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor- starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari have dropped the teaser of the movie, offering a glimpse into a funny tale revolving around the lead duo.

The newly released teaser of the film introduces Varun’s character as Sunny Sanskari, who appears to be naive by nature when he dresses as Baahubali and asks his friend Muntu, played by Abhinav Sharma, for feedback.

It is followed by the character reveal of Sanya Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and Rohit Saraf. According to the visuals, it is believed that Rohit and Sanya are a couple in love.

Rohit plays the role of a rich man as per the teaser. The playful chemistry between Varun and Janhvi brings smiles to the faces of viewers. The fans are now eagerly waiting for new updates regarding the film. The movie is directed by Sashank Khaitan, known for helming films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath ki Dulhania and Dhadak.

Karan Johar’s production, Dharma Movies, shared the teaser of the film on Friday. While sharing the teaser, the production house wrote, “Quick intro: Four people. Two heartbreakers. One wedding.” The film will hit theatres on October 2.

