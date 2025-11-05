Udit Narayan revisits 'Darr' moment

India’s most iconic singing reality show, Indian Idol, returns for a new season on Sony Entertainment Television, bringing a wave of nostalgia and melody under the heartfelt theme — Yaadon Ki Playlist reliving the songs from the 90’s era. The mentor host this season, Udit Narayana, while reliving his memories shared a memory that was a turning point in his life.

Udit said, “Year 1993 was a turning point in my career. Yash Chopra sahab was directing Darr and they were looking for a voice that would suit the hero. Someone suggested, ‘Why not try the singer of Papa Kehte Hain and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak?’ That’s how I got the call. I was thrilled that I never imagined I’d get an opportunity with Yash Chopra ji and Yash Raj Films. I recorded Jaadu Teri Nazar, initially thinking it was for Aamir Khan. Later, when Shah Rukh Khan came on board, everyone felt the voice fitted perfectly. That’s how I became part of the iconic film.”

