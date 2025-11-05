DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Udit Narayan revisits 'Darr' moment

Udit Narayan revisits 'Darr' moment

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 06:02 AM Nov 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Udit Narayan
Advertisement

India’s most iconic singing reality show, Indian Idol, returns for a new season on Sony Entertainment Television, bringing a wave of nostalgia and melody under the heartfelt theme — Yaadon Ki Playlist reliving the songs from the 90’s era. The mentor host this season, Udit Narayana, while reliving his memories shared a memory that was a turning point in his life.

Advertisement

Udit said, “Year 1993 was a turning point in my career. Yash Chopra sahab was directing Darr and they were looking for a voice that would suit the hero. Someone suggested, ‘Why not try the singer of Papa Kehte Hain and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak?’ That’s how I got the call. I was thrilled that I never imagined I’d get an opportunity with Yash Chopra ji and Yash Raj Films. I recorded Jaadu Teri Nazar, initially thinking it was for Aamir Khan. Later, when Shah Rukh Khan came on board, everyone felt the voice fitted perfectly. That’s how I became part of the iconic film.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts