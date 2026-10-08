Uditi Singh breaks down in tears after Gullu brings up her ex during Bigg Boss 20 fight

Bigg Boss 20 captain Uditi Singh ended up in tears after a fight with housemate Kushal Tanwar, known on the show as Gullu, turned personal.

The clash began over something as small as dinner. With no one assigned to chop vegetables that evening, the house ended up eating just dal and rice, without any sabzi. When Gullu questioned why, Uditi called him a "chor," accusing him of helping himself to ration and food items whenever it suited him, and told him he was free to cook his own meal going forward.

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clash escalated when Gullu kept on pressing her on the "chor" remark. She responded, "Main yeh keh rahi thi joh aap pe tag laga hai, aap chura ke khate ho toh ye bhi kha lo."

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Gullu then shifted the tone entirely, saying, "Sab kisi pe ek do tag lagte hain... Kisi pe EX ka tag lagta hai, kisi pe chor ka lagta hai."

Visibly upset, Uditi shot back, "Aap personal kyu ja rahe ho? You think you will be smart by talking about my ex? Main tumhara Roadies, Splitsvilla la rahi hoon yaha pe. Tumne ex kyun laya."

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She then walked away toward the washroom area and broke down.

The moment reopened an earlier storyline on the show involving Uditi's past relationship with actor Karan Wahi. She had previously described their breakup as a "blessing in disguise" that reshaped both her personal life and her career.