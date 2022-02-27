Ukrainian film, TV groups urge boycott of Russian media, business ties

The organisers of Kiev Media Week has called for a ban on Russian propaganda

Ukrainian film, TV groups urge boycott of Russian media, business ties

Ukrainians protest after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in front of the United Nations Headquarters in Erbil, Iraq on February 27. REUTERS

Los Angeles, February 27

Ukrainian film and TV bodies have begun calls for a boycott of Russian media and the severing of business ties with Russian entities.

Russia's film and TV industry has been steadily growing in recent years, with events such as the Key Buyers Event—an annual content showcase organised by Russian film promotion body Roskino—drawing 200 international buyers last year.

Now, many of those relationships will be tested on a global stage as Ukraine's media organisations ask for a boycott of all business dealings with Russia, reports variety.com.

The organisers of Kiev Media Week, a 10-year-old international film and TV market serving Eastern Europe, has called for a ban on Russian propaganda.

In a letter issued widely on Saturday to international media, including 'Variety', the group asked supporters of Ukraine to stop broadcasting any Russian channels from their respective countries.

"Putin's regime escalated the current war with all the weapons available, which means the media sphere to be a battlefield worldwide," reads the letter.

"Therefore, we call on the international media community to resist the poisonous russian (sic) propaganda and unite the efforts to switch off russian (sic) TV broadcasting in your countries." Kiev Media Week organisers have thrown their support behind Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, which on Saturday revealed plans for a unified media strategy across all of Ukraine.

In a bid to ensure "reliable and truthful information relating to Russia's war against Ukraine", media groups including 1+1 media, StarLightMedia, Media Group Ukraine and Inter Media Group have begun broadcasting a single newscast called 'United News'.

"We objectively and promptly provide comprehensive information from different regions of the country 24/7," reads the statement. "We are ready to provide TV providers with our signal, and thus, ask you to help spread this information." The group has asked its partners to "turn off all Russian news channels so that Russia's outright propaganda does not go beyond Russia itself." Supporters are asked to block or turn off the broadcast of these channels on European satellites.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has also asked YouTube to block Russian TV channels on the platform.

These channels include First Channel, Star, TNT, Russia Today and Ren TV. "All of them are tools of Russian propaganda, on which the Kremlin fakes and disinformation are broadcasted," reads a statement on the ministry's verified Facebook page.

"Consuming information from them is dangerous for infoprostoru and Ukraine, and the whole world." Elsewhere, the Ukrainian Film Academy, speaking on behalf of the country's film community, has also issued a separate call for a ban on Russian cinema through a series of six requests.

The group, which has begun a Change.org petition, asks the European Council to exclude Russia from the Eurimages cinema fund and to terminate all co-production agreements.

It also asks festivals to bar Russian-made or co-produced movies. The International Federation of Film Producers Associations has been asked to prohibit accreditation for the Moscow International Film Festival.

The group is also asking producers to terminate any business dealings with "business entities of the Russian Federation" and "not to transfer intellectual property rights to any films to the territory of the Russian Federation".

Meanwhile, distributors are being asked to examine their contracts with the Russian Federation. "The films are illegally distributed to the legal territory of Ukraine, namely: the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, and the so-called 'DPR' and 'LPR.' By issuing such licenses (in particular, making kmd keys for cinemas), you are in fact violating Ukrainian sovereignty." Finally, members of the CEPI (the European Audiovisual Production Association) Dond CFP-E (European Federation for Commercial Film Producers) have been urged to "cease any cooperation with audiovisual producers who support aggression against Ukraine, in particular the distribution of audiovisual works in the member countries with the participation of actors and public figures supporting the russian crime".

Ukrainian forces are bracing for a second night of Russian attacks on the capital. The invasion has so far killed 198 Ukrainians, according to recent figures from the BBC.

IANS

#ukraine crisis

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war

2
Punjab

Video: Amid Ukraine war, 'langar on train' warms hearts

3
Punjab

Congress, SAD, AAP object to Centre ending Punjab, Haryana’s permanent membership in BBMB

4
Comment Military matters

When Army runs in the DNA

5
World Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russian forces enter Ukraine's second city, gas pipelines explode

6
Nation

Mission airlift: As fighting surges in Ukraine, India continues to send evacuation flights for its stranded citizens

7
Chandigarh

Houses with gates opening on V-2, V-3 roads to get notice in Chandigarh

8
Punjab

Ukraine war: Amritsar rice exporter in a fix as stock stuck midway

9
Nation

Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies

10
Sports

Virat Kohli's 100th Test at Mohali will have no spectators

Don't Miss

View All
Amid biting cold, ‘langar on train’ warms hearts
Punjab

Video: Amid Ukraine war, 'langar on train' warms hearts

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war
Haryana

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

In military uniform defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers
Bathinda

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

Fee difference driving pupils to foreign shores
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

We may have 30 seconds of flashback on our life before our eyes as we die: Study
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

Video: 500 Indian students hiding in basement in Ukraine amid war
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

Top Stories

Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions: Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions: Zelenskyy

The talks, first since Russia unleashed a full scale invasio...

PM Modi to preside high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis

PM Modi to preside high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis

Modi is expected to preside over the meeting immediately upo...

Ukraine vows to keep fighting as Russia forces close in on Kyiv

Russian forces enter Ukraine's second city, gas pipelines explode

Oil terminal, gas pipeline set ablaze; SWIFT preparing to co...

Satellite images show destruction in Ukrainian airbases

Satellite images show damage to Ukrainian airbases

The invasion has sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing toward ...

Running out of supplies: Students at Kharkiv

Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies

Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...

Cities

View All

Amritsar rice exporter in a fix as stock stuck midway

Ukraine war: Amritsar rice exporter in a fix as stock stuck midway

Ensure safe return of students: Research academy to Centre

24x7 control room in Amritsar for those stuck in Ukraine

Several councillors in race for Amritsar Mayor’s coveted post

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes buses parked illegally outside Hall Gate

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Rajya Sabha Seat: Chandigarh MC to take a call tomorrow

Rajya Sabha Seat: Chandigarh MC House to take a call tomorrow

Tricity students stranded in Ukraine keep kin posted

10 tricity families spend sleepless nights

Now, 8 services of Chandigarh Housing Board at click of mouse

Chandigarh to digitise land records, maps soon

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

Capital’s rape graph keeps rising, most victims targets of men known to them

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Covid: Consider lifting curbs, MHA tells states, UTs

Students stuck in Ukraine narrate their ordeal

Students stuck in Ukraine narrate their ordeal

Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy major sites for Indian students taking refuge

10 Nawanshahr residents stranded in Ukraine: DC

Cyclists pedal from Kerala against female foeticide

Over 53,000 children to get polio drops in Nawanshahr

Smuggler held, 1.54-kg heroin seized

Smuggler held, 1.54-kg heroin seized

Woman among 3 arrested with 4-kg opium

Traffic jam on Chandigarh Road as electricity pole falls due to winds

Form panel to probe issue of 57,862 illegal constructions: MC chief to Principal Secy

After rain, condition of potholed roads turns worse in city

Patiala Municipal Corporation to notify bylaws to tackle stray cattle menace in city

Patiala Municipal Corporation to notify bylaws to tackle stray cattle menace in city

Three-day polio vaccination drive begins in Patiala district today

Over 200 alumni reminisce their days at Bikram College

Punjabi University to float tenders for roadwork

Vehicle-tracking system installed in PRTC buses