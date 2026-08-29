Uorfi Javed hospitalised, shares pictures from hospital bed

An IV cannula in her hand, anaesthesia in her system and a hospital bed beneath her. Uorfi Javed is unwell and shared the update herself on Instagram, calling the cannula the "worst part" and writing "Anaesthesia k alag maze hai bhai" in a separate post. She has not said what led to the admission or when she will be discharged.

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Those who follow her know this is not new territory. At the start of 2026 she opened up about her weight falling to 38 kg, a number she linked to a period of being "so sick and depressed." One meal a day, no carbohydrates, a face that stayed swollen regardless. Weight training eventually brought her back.

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The swelling had sparked rumours for months before she addressed them in June. Fillers, people assumed. The real answer was allergies, stress and cortisol, she said. She is allergic to cats. She has three at home.

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The reason for this latest hospitalisation remains unknown. Uorfi was last seen on Splitsvilla X6.