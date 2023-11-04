Urfi Javed talks about the 'arrest' that never was after Mumbai police files case against her, 'nothing can stop me'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 4

Urfi Javed has finally put an end to the speculations surrounding her alleged 'arrest.' While the incident raised many eyebrows, she has now stepped forward to clarify that it was all part of a publicity stunt – one that involved a surprising twist.

In a dramatic turn of events, Urfi Javed was captured in what appeared to be a police arrest scenario, where women donning police uniforms asked her to come with them to the police station. This immediately set social media buzzing with various theories and questions. While some believed it to be a mere publicity gimmick, the Mumbai Police took the matter seriously, filing a criminal case against her for the misuse of police insignia and uniforms.

However, the truth behind the spectacle has now been unravelled by the actress herself. Urfi took to her Instagram account to share a video where she showcases numerous striking fashion looks, all while playfully posing behind bars. In a playful caption, she declared, "Arrested by the fashion police for my fierce fashion game, but nothing can stop me! Excited to announce FREAKIN’ UORFICATION my collection launch with @Freakinsindia."

Additionally, she posted a photo from the 'arrest' scene, clarifying, "Arrested by the fashion police. Guys, this was a campaign for a shoot."

The Mumbai Police also issued a statement addressing the incident, making it clear that the viral video depicting a woman being "arrested" by the police in a case of obscenity was, in fact, misleading. They asserted, "One can't violate the law of the land for cheap publicity!" The authorities registered a criminal case against those involved in the deceptive video under sections 171, 419, 500, and 34 IPC. The impersonator was apprehended, and the vehicle used was seized.

This is not the first time Urfi Javed has found herself amidst controversy. Just last month, a complaint was filed against her at the Bandra Police Station for her distinctive fashion choices, as reported by ETimes. It seems that Urfi's style, always pushing the boundaries, has a knack for attracting attention both online and offline.

