Urfji Javed insists her sister to show off her curves at Karan Kundra's 'UT69' premiere; video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 3

In the world of glitz and glamour, controversies often take center stage, and this time, it's Urfi Javed who's making headlines. The Bigg Boss OTT star found herself in the midst of a fashion and legal storm, allegedly leading to her arrest. While the exact details of the arrest remain unclear, it appears to be connected to her choice of attire. As we eagerly await more information, let's delve into the events that transpired.

Urfi Javed, known for her bold fashion choices, was spotted on the red carpet of the UT69 premiere, and her appearance, as expected, turned heads. She donned a striking black cut dress, embracing her unique style. Accompanying her was her sister, who opted for an oversized blazer, pants, and a bralett. It was on this red carpet that things took an unexpected turn.

As the sisters stood side by side, Urfi seemed determined to make a fashion statement. Encouraging her sister to "show off her curves," she went the extra mile by adjusting her sister's jacket to reveal more. However, her sister appeared uncomfortable with the impromptu fashion advice, and the moment was met with apparent embarrassment.

Here's the viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Meanwhile, in a surprising turn of events, Urfi Javed allegedly found herself in police custody, sparking speculation and intrigue. A video shared by the paparazzo Viral Bhayani showed Urfi being approached by a group of individuals claiming to be police officers during her morning coffee run. In the video, a female officer questioned her attire, asking, "Itne chote chote kapde kaun pehenke kaun ghumta hai? (Who roams around in such tiny clothes?)."

Despite Urfi's inquiries about the reason for her detainment, the officers insisted she accompany them to the police station. She was seen wearing a backless red top and denim pants during this encounter. The authenticity of the video and the circumstances surrounding her arrest remain unverified.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Urfi Javed's bold sartorial choices have always been a part of her public persona, but it appears that this time, her fashion statement might have landed her in a legal conundrum.