Mohsin Akhtar Mir has moved on — and he wants the world to know it.

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The Kashmiri model and businessman, who parted ways with actress Urmila Matondkar in 2024 after eight years of marriage, shared glimpses from his wedding reception with Nidhaa Bhatt on social media, calling her his home, his peace and his favourite part of every day. The couple had quietly tied the knot in June this year.

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What made the moment impossible to ignore was what came next. Within hours of Mohsin's post going live, Urmila updated her Instagram Stories with four words — "I like expensive things like love, loyalty and Time." No tags. No explanation. No name needed.

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Mohsin and Urmila's story had always attracted attention. They met at designer Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding in 2014, married two years later in an intimate ceremony that included a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar followed by a Nikah. Their ten-year age gap and interfaith union made headlines at the time. The divorce, filed by Urmila in a Mumbai court in 2024, quietly drew a line under it all.

Mohsin has since described his relationship with Nidhaa as something that arrived at exactly the right time— a reward, he said, for patience and pure intention. Mohsin wrote, “You didn’t just become my wife. You became my home, my peace, and my favorite part of every day. I’m grateful to God for bringing you into my life, and I promise to cherish you, stand by you, and love you through every chapter of our journey. Here’s to us, to forever, and to the beautiful life we’re about to build together. Thank you for being mine, my love. Forever grateful for you.” The reception pictures, warm and celebratory, are his public declaration of that new beginning.

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Urmila's story, posted in the same window, is hers.