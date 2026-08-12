DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar shares wedding reception pictures with Nidhaa — and Urmila's Instagram story says it all

Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar shares wedding reception pictures with Nidhaa — and Urmila's Instagram story says it all

Three words. No name. Perfect timing.

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 01:39 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Urmila Matondkar
Advertisement

Mohsin Akhtar Mir has moved on — and he wants the world to know it.

Advertisement

The Kashmiri model and businessman, who parted ways with actress Urmila Matondkar in 2024 after eight years of marriage, shared glimpses from his wedding reception with Nidhaa Bhatt on social media, calling her his home, his peace and his favourite part of every day. The couple had quietly tied the knot in June this year.

Advertisement

What made the moment impossible to ignore was what came next. Within hours of Mohsin's post going live, Urmila updated her Instagram Stories with four words — "I like expensive things like love, loyalty and Time." No tags. No explanation. No name needed.

Advertisement

Mohsin and Urmila's story had always attracted attention. They met at designer Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding in 2014, married two years later in an intimate ceremony that included a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar followed by a Nikah. Their ten-year age gap and interfaith union made headlines at the time. The divorce, filed by Urmila in a Mumbai court in 2024, quietly drew a line under it all.

Mohsin has since described his relationship with Nidhaa as something that arrived at exactly the right time— a reward, he said, for patience and pure intention. Mohsin wrote, “You didn’t just become my wife. You became my home, my peace, and my favorite part of every day. I’m grateful to God for bringing you into my life, and I promise to cherish you, stand by you, and love you through every chapter of our journey. Here’s to us, to forever, and to the beautiful life we’re about to build together. Thank you for being mine, my love. Forever grateful for you.” The reception pictures, warm and celebratory, are his public declaration of that new beginning.

Advertisement

Urmila's story, posted in the same window, is hers.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts