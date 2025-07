Sony Entertainment Television’s historical drama, Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, continues to enthrall audiences with its gripping narrative of legacy, sacrifice and the making of a child king. As the story moves forward, one of the most awaited moments in the show, actor Urva Savaliya, who essays the role of the young warrior prince, will be seen in a grand coronation sequence, marking the beginning of his journey as one of the most revered kings in Indian history.

On this significant milestone, Urva shared, “I felt really happy and proud wearing the crown and becoming King Prithviraj on screen. While shooting the scene, I kept remembering all the things I had learned about him, how brave he was, how much he loved his people, and how he always wanted to do the right thing. I wanted to show that in my eyes, my voice and the way I sat on the throne. I tried my best to imagine how he must have felt in that moment. I also missed Ronit sir a lot while doing this scene. His presence has always been so encouraging. But this also means I must be stronger and ready for what’s coming next in the story. It’s a proud and emotional moment for me as Prithviraj finally embraces his destiny to be king.”