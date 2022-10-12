Urvashi Rautela wears sindoor, mangalsutra to wish people Karwa Chauth; netizens ask her to leave Rishabh Pant alone

ANI

Mumbai, October 12

Urvashi Rautela, who is currently in Australia, shared yet another cryptic post on Instagram.

The Bollywood actor shared her picture wearing a sari with sindoor and mangalsutra and the post opened floodgates for trolls and memes on social media.

Netizens asked the actor to leave cricketer Rishabh Pant alone.

Urvashi added the message: "Prem mein padee premika ko, sindoor se priy kuchh nahin hota !! Saaree rasm rivaaz ke saath chaahie, umrabhar ka saath piya tumase !!"

While Urvashi didn't take anyone's name, netizens needed no convincing as many thought Urvashi's post was directed towards Rishabh Pant, yet again.

Uploading another picture within minutes of posting her previous sindoor-laden photo, Urvashi wished people a happy Karwa Chauth.

Earlier, Urvashi had shared a picture on Instagram and written, "Kaise bhula doon usko, maut insaan ko aati hai, yaadon ko nahi," in the caption.

Urvashi Rautela. ANI

A social media user wrote, "Ruko mai baat karta hun rishabh se."

Another commented, "Pant ko chod do world cup ke liye please!" while a third user wrote, "Is hisaab se chalta rahega to World Cup ka to pata nai bhaiya Bhabhi ki Australia me zarur ho jaegi."

An Instagram user went a step ahead and said, "World cup ke baad hum shaadi karwa denge but please usko divert na karo."

In 2018, rumours started brewing that the two were dating after they were spotted together entering and exiting popular restaurants, parties and events in Mumbai.

#Australia #Instagram #Mumbai