Vaani goes for the kill!

Opportunities like her upcoming OTT series Mandala Murders don’t come often and it is beautiful to see women leading the thriller genre, says Vaani Kapoor. The mythological crime-thriller is produced by YRF Entertainment and directed by Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame and Manan Rawat. “I love emotional, human complexities. I play a cop in the show, and it’s beautiful to see women in the thriller genre. Usually, in this genre, women are often shown as tough and with a straight face, very alpha, but I like that they’ve also played with her vulnerability and made her more human-like,” Kapoor said in an interview. “I like that balance, and that was exciting for me,” the actor, who has previously dazzled audiences with her glamorous roles in Shudh Desi Romance, War, Bell Bottom, Khel Khel Mein and Raid 2, she added. Set in the mysterious town of Charandaspur, Mandala Muders sees Kapoor as a no-nonsense investigative officer, Rhea Thomas, who unravels a chilling conspiracy of ritualistic killings tied to a centuries-old secret society. Having long admired Hollywood female-led action films such as Naked Weapon, Charlie’s Angels and Kill Bill, Kapoor said it is not easy to do action. “There is tremendous effort and work that goes behind it. This (show) is not very high-octane action, but it’s more closer to the realism of the story, and through the story we’ve done it (action). Hats off and kudos to everybody who does action on screen, even the men,” she said.
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:02 AM Jul 26, 2025 IST
