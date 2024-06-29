Vaani in comic avatar

IANS

Actress Vaani Kapoor has said with her upcoming comedy film Badtameez Gill, she is exploring a genre that she hasn’t had the chance to dive into yet — comedy. Vaani, who is heading to the UK for the second schedule of the film, said: “Our next schedule is in the UK, and I’m looking forward to an exciting filming experience.” She said that the film, which is directed by Navjot Gulati, presents her in an all-new avatar.

“Badtameez Gill presents me in a new avatar, which I’m really happy about. This project is significant for me; it means a lot that producers trust my acting abilities and are willing to support films with me in a leading role. I’m committed to giving it my best and showcasing my range as an artiste,” she said. About the genre of the film, which also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Paresh Rawal, she said, “I am also exploring a genre that I haven’t had the chance to dive into that much, which is both fun and challenging for me.”