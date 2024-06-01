Vaibhav Raj Gupta does not believe in long-term plans. The actor says he might become a poet or a chef 10 years down the line, but right now is content being part of the fourth outing of the popular w

Vikrant Parmar

In an era where a couple of seasons of any web show is a pat on the back, if there is a fourth outing, the fare has to be really impressive. As Gullak Season 4 rolls out on Sony LIV, actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who is reprising his role as Anand, doles out his view, “There is a strong connect with the audience, which grows stronger with each season. It has been a beautiful journey for all of us.”

Based in Bhopal, the beloved Mishra family is set to make a mark again and Vaibhav is sure there is more to come, “It is a beautiful show where a typical middle class family and its daily living, challenges and more are showcased. The writing is really nuanced and the performances are getting better with each passing season. The arc of my character has been good too and it has been a lovely journey for me as an artiste. I am enjoying each moment and hope there are many more seasons of Gullak.”

Vaibhav, who believes in living each day well, does not like to plan too far. “Who knows, I might become a poet or a chef 10 years from now,” he quips.

Hailing from Beniganj in Uttar Pradesh, he studied in Sitapur, near Lucknow, till he finally moved to Mumbai to pursue his dreams. “All this while, theatre was a constant and it helped me hone my skills as an artiste. On the flip side, the format is less paying, so I did YouTube videos to sustain. One thing good about the years of struggle was that the fire inside me kept flaming, I never gave up the pursuit of my goals and kept working hard. Tough times never end, so I enjoyed every bit of my journey,” he says.

Medium wise

So, is OTT the way ahead or he prefers other mediums? “I am doing what I love, so as long the character I am essaying makes a mark, the medium does not matter. Good work is my sole criterion and that is why I do not go for quantity. Quality is all that matters and that is why I choose my roles really carefully. It is all worth the wait.”

Having said that, Vaibhav, whose feature film Bady Crasto was recently screened at the UK-Asian Film festival, also believes that the OTT platform has been a boon for upcoming artistes, “So many artistes would have remained hidden had this platform not provided the opportunities it has. There are a variety of actors on board and the competition goads each one to give their best. One has to be really updated and perform at optimum levels.”

Be grounded

To be seen in the web series Mandala Murders on Netflix in the coming time, Vaibhav has wise words to share with upcoming artistes, “Love art, only then pursue it. Sustainability, patience and hard work matters. It is important to be a good human being to become a good actor; be grounded, be humble, everything passes. Also, please read books, especially poetry, to hone the artiste inside you.” Wise words!