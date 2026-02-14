DT
Home / Entertainment / Valentine’s Day: Dad-to-be Randeep Hooda posts heartfelt message for wife Lin Laishram

Valentine’s Day: Dad-to-be Randeep Hooda posts heartfelt message for wife Lin Laishram

The couple got married in an intimate Manipuri ceremony in 2023 and announced their pregnancy in 2025 on social media

ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 02:41 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
Actor Randeep Hooda. File
Father-to-be Randeep Hooda on Saturday took to Instagram and penned an adorable Valentine's Day wish for his wife Lin Laishram and to "the little heartbeat growing within".

Taking to Instagram, Randeep wrote, "I found love in her eyes... and now I see our future in her smile. #HappyValentinesDay to my heart and the little heartbeat growing within."

Reacting to the post, Lin dropped "I Love You" message in the comment section.

In December 2025, Randeep and Lin announced their pregnancy via an Instagram post.

"As you step into this beautiful new chapter of motherhood, I'm already in awe, of your strength, your grace, and your endless love. Watching you do it all makes me fall for you all over again (and keeps me happily on my toes)," their post read.

The couple got married in an intimate Manipuri ceremony in 2023.

Tags :
