Home / Entertainment / Vanga’s loss, Atlee’s gain?

Vanga’s loss, Atlee’s gain?

Deepika Padukone joins Atlee-Allu Arjun’s magnum opus   
article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:55 AM Jun 08, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Deepika Padukone s
Actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday joined the cast of Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun and director Atlee's upcoming movie. Backed by production banner Sun Pictures, the movie is billed as a “magnum opus”. The currently untitled movie was officially announced on Arjun's 43rd birthday in April.

"The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone …" Sun Pictures posted on Instagram.    The project will mark Deepika Padukone's reunion with director Atlee, following their successful collaboration on the 2023 blockbuster Jawan, which was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.

It will also be her first on-screen pairing with Arjun, the lead actor of the Pushpa franchise.     Atlee is also known for Tamil films Mersal, Theri and Bigil.

Padukone coming on board Atlee's film follows the controversy surrounding her reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit due to creative differences though there was never any official confirmation of Padukone's involvement in the film.

