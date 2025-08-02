DT
Home / Entertainment / Varun Badola on playing an alcoholic

Varun Badola on playing an alcoholic

TNS
Updated At : 06:10 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
Varun Badola
Speaking about stepping into the shoes of such a layered character for Sony SAB’s upcoming show Itti Si Khushi, Varun Badola shares, “If Suhas had been a straightforward character, just an alcoholic and good-for-nothing man, it would’ve been easier to understand and portray. It’s very easy to make such a character look like a villain. But the brief I received was very clear: no matter what he does or how he behaves, Suhas must remain lovable. That’s where the complexity lies, and that’s what made it so exciting. One wrong step and Suhas could easily come across as negative. To keep him endearing, you have to accept him as he is. And as an actor, somewhere deep inside, I had to forgive him first to play his character onscreen. That’s not easy. With every scene I read, there were moments I found myself disliking him, questioning his choices. And honestly, out of all the shows I’ve done, this is probably one of the most challenging roles I’ve taken up. But yes, Suhas is a beautifully written character, and I truly hope I do justice to the role.”

