DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / Varun Dhawan celebrates 10 years of ‘ABCD 2’: ‘So many memories’

Varun Dhawan celebrates 10 years of ‘ABCD 2’: ‘So many memories’

Dhawan posted a video on his Instagram handle on Friday morning, featuring behind-the-scenes footage of the film’s wrap party
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:41 AM Jun 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Varun Dhawan. File Photo
Advertisement

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan walked down memory lane as he shared a throwback video from the sets of his film “ABCD 2”, marking the film’s 10th anniversary.

Advertisement

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film also featured Shraddha Kapoor, and released on June 19, 2015.

Dhawan posted a video on his Instagram handle on Friday morning, featuring behind-the-scenes footage of the film’s wrap party.

Advertisement

“10 years of #abcd2. #bts of the wrap party of #abcd2. So many memories so much energy and just the most awesome people to work with. I remember this wrap party so well with all of us Just dancing on Hindi masala songs,” he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Advertisement

The film was the second installment in the “ABCD” franchise after the first release in 2013, which starred Prabhu Deva, Ganesh Acharya, Kay Kay Menon, alongside dancers Salman Yusuff Khan, Dharmesh Yelande, Lauren Gottlieb, Bhavna Khanduja, Punit Pathak and others.

Prabhu Deva, Gottlieb, Juyal, Pathak and Yelande returned for the second installment.

Dhawan will next feature alongside Janhvi Kapoor in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”, from Shashank Khaitan. The film is slated to hit the big screen on September 12.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts