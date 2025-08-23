DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Varun Dhawan completes shooting for ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’

Varun Dhawan completes shooting for ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, the romantic-comedy is written and directed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:01 PM Aug 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Via instagram.com/varundvn/
Advertisement

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has wrapped shooting for his upcoming film “Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari”.

Advertisement

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, the romantic-comedy is written and directed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan of “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” fame.

“Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari” will release in theatres on October 2.

Advertisement

Dhawan shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle on Friday announcing the news. The pictures featured the entire cast together. Followed by the glimpses from the shooting of the film.

“’Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’ is done!! Main phir se aa raha hoon @shashankkhaitan ke direction mein. Oct 2 @dharmamovies,” read the caption of the post.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Khaitan’s Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles.

Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Khaitan are credited as producers.

Besides marking another collaboration for Dhawan and Khaitan, the film also reunites the actor with Kapoor, having previously worked together in Nitesh Tiwari’s drama “Bawaal”, which released in 2023.

Dhawan has also recently wrapped shooting for “Border 2”. A sequel to the 1997 blockbuster film “Border”, it stars Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh alongside Dhawan. The film will release in theatres on January 23, 2026.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts