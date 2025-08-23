Varun Dhawan completes shooting for ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has wrapped shooting for his upcoming film “Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari”.

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, the romantic-comedy is written and directed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan of “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” fame.

“Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari” will release in theatres on October 2.

Dhawan shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle on Friday announcing the news. The pictures featured the entire cast together. Followed by the glimpses from the shooting of the film.

“’Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’ is done!! Main phir se aa raha hoon @shashankkhaitan ke direction mein. Oct 2 @dharmamovies,” read the caption of the post.

The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Khaitan’s Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles.

Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Khaitan are credited as producers.

Besides marking another collaboration for Dhawan and Khaitan, the film also reunites the actor with Kapoor, having previously worked together in Nitesh Tiwari’s drama “Bawaal”, which released in 2023.

Dhawan has also recently wrapped shooting for “Border 2”. A sequel to the 1997 blockbuster film “Border”, it stars Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh alongside Dhawan. The film will release in theatres on January 23, 2026.