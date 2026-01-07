Varun Dhawan doesn’t want to reveal daughter Lara’s face on social media: It should be her choice

Actor Varun Dhawan says he has no plans to reveal the face of his daughter, Lara, on social media, as it should be her personal decision.

Dhawan, who will next feature in “Border 2”, held a Q&A session on his X handle on Tuesday. During the session, one of the users asked the actor about the face reveal of his daughter.

“When reveal Lara face ??#varunsays @varun_dvn,” the question read.

The 38-year-old actor said the choice whether to be present on social media or not should be his daughter’s, and it’s not something he would want to decide for her.

“I rather leave that decision with her. Social media should be her choice, not something I want to decide for her #varunsays,” he wrote.

Dhawan welcomed Lara with his wife, Natasha Dalal, in June 2024. Although he has shared the pictures of his daughter on his social media, he has always ensured to cover her face with an emoji.

His latest work is “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”, which released in October. Directed by Shashank Khaitan of “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” fame. The film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Suresh Saraf in lead roles.

Dhawan’s upcoming film “Border 2” is directed by Anurag Singh and is set to release in theatres on January 23. It is the sequel to the 1997 film ‘Border” and also features Sunny Deol, Sonam Bajwa, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, and Medha Rana among others.

It is produced under T-Series Films and J P Films.